Two divers hospitalized after being struck by boat propeller in Clear Water Bay

Two scuba divers were rushed to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after they were reportedly struck by a boat's propeller off the coast of Clear Water Bay while returning to shore amidst an Amber Rainstorm Warning.

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The incident occurred shortly after 3pm in the waters near Wing Lung Road in Hang Hau.

A male diver sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding heavily, though he managed to remain conscious.

Emergency medical personnel provided immediate first aid and bandaging at the scene before transferring him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for urgent treatment.

A female diver, who suffered minor facial injuries, was also conscious and was transported to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for medical care.

Police officers subsequently arrived at a nearby sailing training base to investigate the circumstances and cause of the accident.

A number of oxygen tanks were seen gathered along the shoreline as officers conducted their inquiries. According to sources at the scene, the two victims were part of a larger diving group consisting of more than ten people.

The accident reportedly took place in the shallow waters near the coast as the group was wrapping up their underwater activity and heading back to land during the heavy downpour.