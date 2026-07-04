logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Customs arrest man and seize illicit streaming boxes in anti-piracy raid

NEWS
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Customs officials have arrested a 39-year-old man and seized illegal streaming equipment in a targeted crackdown against online piracy and unauthorized broadcasting.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The enforcement operation took place in the Kwun Tong district following a tip-off from a copyright owner.

Investigators learned that a local online shop was marketing illicit television set-top boxes and specialized applications designed to bypass legal channels, allowing customers to view copyrighted media content without the owner's permission. During the raid, officers confiscated two illegal streaming devices with an estimated market value of roughly HK$1,300.

Authorities confirmed that the arrested man is currently being held as the investigation continues, noting that they have not ruled out the possibility of making further arrests related to the operation.

Following the raid, Customs officials issued a public warning advising residents against purchasing or using unauthorized streaming hardware and applications.

Alongside the legal implications of piracy, officials highlighted that these unverified devices often expose users to significant cybersecurity vulnerabilities and malware risks.

Under Hong Kong’s Copyright Ordinance, it is a criminal offense to distribute copyrighted work to the public for business profit or to an extent that financially damages the copyright owner without proper authorization. Individuals convicted of the offense face severe legal penalties, including a maximum fine of $50,000 per copyrighted work and up to four years in prison.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected copyright infringements or illegal streaming operations to the customs department through their 24-hour hotline, via email, or through their official online reporting portal.

Customarreststreaming boxesanti-piracyraid

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he walks at the parliament building to deliver his speech on economic policies and the 2027 fiscal plan in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia free meals agency office locked down as investigators raid premises
WORLD
03-06-2026 15:59 HKT
Rescuers work near the wreckage of the Jeju Air aircraft that went off the runway and crashed at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, December 30, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
South Korea police raid transport ministry in widening Jeju Air crash probe
WORLD
13-03-2026 10:30 HKT
A South Korean flag covers a ceremonial guard member prior to the arrival of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files
South Korea police raid spy agency over drone flights into North
WORLD
10-02-2026 15:30 HKT
Temu logo is seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 4, 2025. REUTERS
Temu's Dublin office raided by EU regulators on Chinese subsidy concerns
FINANCE
11-12-2025 12:03 HKT
Five arrested after police seize $1.3m worth of drugs in TST bar
NEWS
22-09-2025 21:28 HKT
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tours "Camp 57," a facility to house immigration detainees at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (L) on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Gerald Herbert / POOL / AFP)
US agents arrest 475 in raid on Hyundai-LG plant
WORLD
06-09-2025 16:01 HKT
New Big Boss nightclub opens amid police inspection
NEWS
15-06-2025 15:24 HKT
Hong Kong woman’s financial anxiety eased after netizens define true wealth at age 30
NEWS
2 hours ago
Court orders employer to compensate deceased domestic worker fired over cancer diagnosis
NEWS
3 hours ago
Driver injured after seven-seater car flips over near MTR viaduct in Kwai Chung
NEWS
4 hours ago
Eric Tsang's new venture said to be eyeing former TVB stars, including Best Actress Sisley Choi
ENTERTAINMENT
02-07-2026 19:48 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Two South Korean men arrested over suspected $30m fake cheque at Tsim Sha Tsui bank
NEWS
02-07-2026 13:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.