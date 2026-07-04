Customs arrest man and seize illicit streaming boxes in anti-piracy raid

Hong Kong Customs officials have arrested a 39-year-old man and seized illegal streaming equipment in a targeted crackdown against online piracy and unauthorized broadcasting.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The enforcement operation took place in the Kwun Tong district following a tip-off from a copyright owner.

Investigators learned that a local online shop was marketing illicit television set-top boxes and specialized applications designed to bypass legal channels, allowing customers to view copyrighted media content without the owner's permission. During the raid, officers confiscated two illegal streaming devices with an estimated market value of roughly HK$1,300.

Authorities confirmed that the arrested man is currently being held as the investigation continues, noting that they have not ruled out the possibility of making further arrests related to the operation.

Following the raid, Customs officials issued a public warning advising residents against purchasing or using unauthorized streaming hardware and applications.

Alongside the legal implications of piracy, officials highlighted that these unverified devices often expose users to significant cybersecurity vulnerabilities and malware risks.

Under Hong Kong’s Copyright Ordinance, it is a criminal offense to distribute copyrighted work to the public for business profit or to an extent that financially damages the copyright owner without proper authorization. Individuals convicted of the offense face severe legal penalties, including a maximum fine of $50,000 per copyrighted work and up to four years in prison.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected copyright infringements or illegal streaming operations to the customs department through their 24-hour hotline, via email, or through their official online reporting portal.