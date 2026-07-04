Guards intervene to stop inmate assault at Pik Uk Correctional Institution

Correctional officers stepped in to halt a violent altercation between two young inmates at the Pik Uk Correctional Institution Friday afternoon.

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The incident unfolded just past noon inside one of the facility's dayrooms when a 19-year-old male remand prisoner suddenly attacked a 16-year-old male inmate.

Officers stationed in the room immediately intervened to restrain the attacker and called for backup to secure the area.

Following the assault, the 16-year-old victim was treated by the institution's medical officer for an injury to his eye before being transferred to a public hospital for further medical attention.

The older inmate did not sustain any injuries during the confrontation.

Prison authorities have turned the matter over to the police, who are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Both individuals involved are being held on remand awaiting trial for separate offenses.

The 19-year-old was detained last year on charges of conspiracy to defraud, while the 16-year-old was placed in custody this year for alleged indecent conduct toward a child.