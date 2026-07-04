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NEWS

Falling concrete severs worker's finger at Sai Ying Pun construction site

NEWS
3 hours ago
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A construction worker in his forties had his right finger completely severed by a falling chunk of concrete while taking a break at a Sai Ying Pun building site on Saturday morning, triggering an immediate suspension of all construction activities at the location.

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The industrial accident occurred at 8.47am at a development project located at 18 High Street. 

While the male worker was resting, a concrete block measuring approximately one square foot plummeted from a higher level within the site. 

The falling debris struck the man's right hand, instantly amputating his fourth finger upon impact. 

Coworkers who witnessed the severe injury immediately contacted emergency services for help. 

The injured worker remained conscious in the aftermath of the incident and was promptly rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment, accompanied by his recovered severed digit. 

The police have officially classified the case as an industrial accident. 

Following the incident, operations at the construction site have been temporarily halted while officials from the Labour Department have been deployed to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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