Jockey Club backs Hong Kong debut of award-winning dance drama ‘Cavalry’

The Hong Kong Jockey Club is bringing the critically acclaimed Chinese dance drama "Cavalry" to the city for a three-day run starting Friday, celebrating the deep historical bond between humans and horses as part of its ongoing Year of the Horse campaign.

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Staged at the East Kowloon Cultural Centre, the production is performed by the Inner Mongolia Art Theatre and organized locally by the Bauhinia Culture Group.

The performance, which is a featured program in this year’s Chinese Culture Festival and the "Chinese Performing Arts Hong Kong Season," aims to showcase outstanding traditional arts while reinforcing the city's position as an international hub for East-meets-West cultural exchange.

"Cavalry" is recognized as the first large-scale original dance drama in Chinese stage history dedicated exclusively to historic mounted warriors. Divided into six acts, the performance follows the heroic journey of a young man named Chuluu and his loyal war horse, Galaa, after they join the Inner Mongolian People’s Cavalry.

Through powerful and vigorous choreography, dancers vividly mimic the tumbling and leaping movements of the animals to depict their agility and unwavering loyalty on the battlefield.

The emotionally charged narrative concludes with Chuluu losing his left arm and the tragic death of his horse, highlighting the profound sacrifices and unbreakable bonds forged during wartime.

The production’s artistic merit has earned it top national honors, including the prestigious Wenhua Grand Award, the "Five One Project" Award, and the China Dance Lotus Award.

Hong Kong Jockey Club Chairman Martin Liao noted that sponsoring top-tier national art troupes allows residents and tourists alike to deepen their appreciation for traditional Chinese dance while experiencing the patriotic perseverance of the nation.

As the sole sponsor of the production, the club is utilizing the cultural event to align with the country's 15th National Five-Year Plan.

To further give back to the community, the club is providing complimentary tickets to its staff as well as mentors and students involved in the government’s Strive and Rise youth empowerment program.

The sponsorship falls under the club's broader Year of the Horse initiative, a year-long celebration highlighting the vital role equine sports play in the local community and tourism sector.

Organizers emphasized that horse racing not only serves as the city’s favorite pastime but also stands as a symbol of Hong Kong's resilient "can-do" spirit and stability under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework.