logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong has edge in space law development, says justice chief

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok said Hong Kong has clear advantages in the development of space law, as the country’s aerospace sector continues to make breakthroughs and demand for related legal services grows.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at an international law forum, Lam said the public’s understanding of the space industry has increased significantly following recent advances in the national space program, particularly the participation of Hong Kong astronaut Lai Ka-ying in the Shenzhou-23 mission.

He said the space industry is no longer distant from everyday life, as the development of satellites and other space-related technologies has made demand for legal services in the field increasingly urgent.

Lam noted that the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan attaches importance to space development, adding that Hong Kong, as part of the country, has both opportunities and responsibilities in the sector.

He said Hong Kong has several strengths that can support the development of space law. Local universities have demonstrated capabilities in aerospace hardware research and development, including the Tianyun Camera developed under the lead of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, which Lai is expected to operate as part of her mission.

Lam added that Hong Kong’s common law system, international arbitration advantages and the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation headquarters in the city can help provide effective dispute resolution services for space-related matters.

He also pointed to the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy, saying the city is well placed to nurture legal professionals with the expertise needed for emerging areas such as space law.

Deputy Commissioner Zhang Changwei of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said at the same forum that, with the country’s support, Hong Kong can provide flexible financing channels for global space start-ups and develop tailored space insurance and risk management products.

Zhang said the city can also serve as an international hub for space cooperation, helping mainland commercial space companies connect with global markets while attracting international non-governmental space organizations to set up a presence in Hong Kong.

He added that Hong Kong could play a role as a mediator in space-related disputes.

Zhang projected that China’s commercial space market would reach 3.5 trillion yuan this year, saying the country places international cooperation in space among its priorities.

He said China supports the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space as a key platform for addressing challenges such as space debris and orbital congestion, so as to ensure the sustainable development of space activities.

Zhang also said strengthening the rule of law in space requires the proper interpretation of existing rules and their application to new and emerging areas.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Grandfather, 82, jailed for two years for indecent assault on young granddaughter
NEWS
11 mins ago
Teachers need confidence through AI practice, says education chief
NEWS
43 mins ago
Standby Signal No. 1 to remain in force until at least 6pm
NEWS
53 mins ago
Man found dead at Tai Wai primary school in suspected fatal fall
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Lawmaker William Wong suspended from university post following drunk driving arrest
NEWS
1 hour ago
Customs busts 38 World Cup counterfeit goods cases, arrests 9 including 4 teenagers
NEWS
6 hours ago
Standby Signal No 1 remains in force as Tropical Storm Maysak edges closer to Hainan
NEWS
7 hours ago
Morning Recap - July 3, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Woman arrested for overstaying in Mong Kok anti-crime operation
NEWS
10 hours ago
3 men jailed for importing $660,000 illicit cigarettes at airport
NEWS
11 hours ago
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
source: online
500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits
CHINA
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.