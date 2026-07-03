Lawmaker William Wong suspended from university post following drunk driving arrest

A Hong Kong lawmaker and prominent academic has been suspended from his administrative duties at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) following his recent arrest for suspected drunk driving.

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William Wong Kam-fai, who represents the Election Committee constituency in the legislature and serves as the associate dean of the university's engineering faculty, was detained by police earlier this week.

In response to the incident, CUHK announced that it is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness.

The university emphasized in a statement that the institution maintains stringent standards regarding the professional conduct and ethical behavior of its staff members.

Consequently, the university has immediately relieved Wong of all his administrative responsibilities pending further review.

Management added that because an active police investigation is currently underway, it would be inappropriate for the institution to provide any further comment on the specific details of the case.