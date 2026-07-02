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Beijing holds high hopes for HK’s first five-year plan, Peter Lam says

NEWS
12 mins ago
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Beijing has high expectations for Hong Kong, and the city should draw up a solid first five-year plan to promote development and benefit the public, CPPCC Standing Committee member Peter Lam Kin-ngok said.

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Lam, a Standing Committee member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, noted that President Xi Jinping said in his speech marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China that “promoting the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao is an intrinsic requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Lam said the remarks reflected the central government’s support for and expectations of Hong Kong, while setting out the strategic positioning of the two SARs in the broader blueprint of national rejuvenation.

He said using strategic planning to guide development has been an important governance experience for the country, and noted the public consultation on Hong Kong’s first five-year plan.

Lam said a key focus of the consultation is to establish a clear development path to drive high-quality growth, ensuring residents can share in the benefits of economic development in a tangible way.

He urged all sectors of Hong Kong society to take part actively in the consultation, saying broad participation would help the city further consolidate and enhance its status as an international hub.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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