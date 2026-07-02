Mong Kok flat death linked to alleged chemsex party

A 45-year-old man who was found naked and unconscious in a Mong Kok flat before later being pronounced dead is believed to have attended an alleged chemsex party with four other men, according to sources.

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Police said officers responded to a report at Cheong Fai Mansion on Tong Mi Road on Wednesday (Jul 1) and found the man unconscious inside the flat. He was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital, where he was certified dead.

A search of the flat uncovered suspected ketamine, methamphetamine, cannabis, sildenafil (Viagra) and gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), commonly known as liquid ecstasy.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and drug trafficking, while a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and consuming dangerous drugs.

Following further investigations, police arrested two more men, aged 53 and 48, in the early hours of Thursday (Jul 2) on suspicion of consuming dangerous drugs.

According to sources, the deceased and the four arrested men became acquainted through the dating app Grindr. The 35-year-old, who lived alone, allegedly hosted chemsex parties at the flat.

Sources said the group gathered there again on Wednesday morning. During the gathering, the deceased allegedly became agitated and attacked the 35-year-old man and a 48-year-old participant.

The two participants later got dressed and left the flat, while the deceased remained inside. Sources said he was still conscious at the time and had no apparent fatal injuries or fractures.

A post-mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death.

The case is being investigated by the Mong Kok district crime squad.