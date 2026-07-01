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NEWS

Man dies after scissors attack during dispute in Mong Kok

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A man died after being stabbed with a pair of scissors during a dispute in Mong Kok on Wednesday afternoon (Jul 1).

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Police received a report at 2.51pm that two men got into a fight outside No. 22 Tong Mi Road. A third man, who was with them, told officers he had tried to stop the altercation when one of the men allegedly stabbed the other with a pair of scissors.

The victim collapsed at the scene and was found unconscious. He was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3.46pm despite resuscitation efforts.

The suspected attacker was arrested at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident, including the motive behind the dispute.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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