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NEWS

Firefighter Ho Wai-ho posthumously awarded Gold Medal for Bravery for Wang Fuk Court blaze heroism

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1 hour ago
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Senior Fireman Ho Wai-ho, who died in the line of duty during the five-alarm fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po last November, has been posthumously awarded the Gold Medal for Bravery, the government announced on Wednesday.

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Ho was among the first rescue teams deployed to the scene on November 26, 2025. Despite encountering extreme heat and fierce flames, he continued his rescue work and risked his life to save others. He was later found unconscious and was certified dead on the same day.

Chief Executive John Lee said Ho demonstrated "unwavering dedication, utmost bravery and selfless devotion to the public," adding that his courage and sacrifice deserved the highest honour.

Six police officers were awarded the Bronze Medal for Bravery for their role in rescuing five citizens from a vessel fire in the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter during Typhoon Wipha on July 20, 2025.

Senior Inspector Lau Tik-sum led a search and rescue unit of three speedboats. Despite three explosions and extreme weather conditions, he conducted proper risk assessment to ensure smooth operations and crew safety.

Police Sergeant Wu Kwok-to commanded one of the speedboats, leading the crew into the typhoon shelter to search for lives and issuing evacuation announcements to mooring vessels.

Police Constables Tsui Wai-kin, Ma Kwan-ho, Fung Wing-hang and Lau Siu-kit maintained remarkable composure as lookouts, engineers and coxswain, despite facing multiple explosions, intense heat and flying burning debris.

Medal for Bravery firefighter marine rescue

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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