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Mong Kok phone shops swindled by sellers claiming 'new iPhones' that were modified, three men arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two mobile phone shops in Mong Kok’s Sin Tat Plaza were defrauded by sellers on June 15 and June 29 who claimed to be offering brand-new iPhones that turned out to be modified devices.

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After an investigation, police arrested a 30-year-old non-Chinese man and two local men, both aged 43, in Mong Kok on June 15 and June 29, respectively, on suspicion of “attempting to obtain property by deception”.

The non-Chinese man was released on bail pending further investigation and is required to report back to police in mid-July. The two local men remain in custody. The case is being handled by the Mong Kok police district.

Police emphasize that anyone convicted of “obtaining property by deception” faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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