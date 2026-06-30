Mong Kok phone shops swindled by sellers claiming 'new iPhones' that were modified, three men arrested

Two mobile phone shops in Mong Kok’s Sin Tat Plaza were defrauded by sellers on June 15 and June 29 who claimed to be offering brand-new iPhones that turned out to be modified devices.

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After an investigation, police arrested a 30-year-old non-Chinese man and two local men, both aged 43, in Mong Kok on June 15 and June 29, respectively, on suspicion of “attempting to obtain property by deception”.

The non-Chinese man was released on bail pending further investigation and is required to report back to police in mid-July. The two local men remain in custody. The case is being handled by the Mong Kok police district.

Police emphasize that anyone convicted of “obtaining property by deception” faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.