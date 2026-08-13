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FINANCE

Value Partners Asian Income Fund receives green light to join Mutual Recognition of Funds scheme

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Value Partners
Value Partners

Value Partners (0806) said on Thursday that its flagship Value Partners Asian Income Fund was approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on July 27 as an eligible northbound fund under the Mainland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) scheme.

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This marks the third Value Partners flagship strategy to enter the mainland market under the MRF scheme, the company said.

The fund will be distributed to retail investors in mainland China through Tianhong Asset Management, which will serve as the master agent. 

Launched in November 2017, the product adopts an actively managed multi-asset strategy, investing across Asian equities and fixed income securities, with assets under management of approximately US$1.03 billion (HK$8.03 billion) as of July 31. 

Vincent Ching, managing director, head of intermediary business and member of leadership committee, said that this latest MRF approval marks another important milestone in our long-term commitment to the mainland China market and reinforces our strategic focus on expanding cross-border connectivity. 

"We are seeing a clear, data-driven shift in Mainland investor appetite toward dynamic, multi-asset income strategies that can navigate market volatility. Our actively managed Asian Income strategy is well-positioned to capture this growing demand," he added.

Value PartnersValue Partners Asian Income FundMRFmainland ChinaHong Kongfund

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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