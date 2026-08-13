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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares close lower, Lenovo jumps 20pc to all-time high

FINANCE
7 hours ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday, as losses of tech heavyweights offset the strong performance of Lenovo (0992).

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index edged down 43 points, or 0.17 percent, to 25,396, with a full-day turnover of HK$263.7 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose by 0.33 percent to 4,792 points.

Lenovo skyrocketed 20 percent to a new high after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results, marking the best performer among blue chips.

Tech heavyweight Tencent (0700) sank 4.5 percent at close, as investors were concerned about its rising artificial intelligence capital expenditure, while Alibaba (9988) inched down 0.57 percent. 

Notably, Z.AI (2513) climbed 9 percent after the inclusion of the MSCI China Index, and its peer MiniMax (0100) increased by 5 percent.

Chipmakers Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) narrowed early gains at close before the release of results, up 0.22 percent and 3 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index decreased by 0.5 percent to 3,926 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down 0.87 percent to 14,289 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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