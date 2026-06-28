National civil aviation chief hosts class for HK industry representatives

Song Zhiyong, the Administrator of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), personally delivered a keynote lecture to a total of 30 management personnel from Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD) and the local aviation industry.

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The session was part of the seven-day National Studies and Visit Program, which concluded on Sunday (June 28), and was organized on the occasion of the CAD's 80th anniversary.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Victor Liu Chi-yung, noted that the course was tailor-made to meet the professional needs of the CAD and the local aviation industry.

Liu expressed his sincere gratitude to Song for attending the first day of the course as the keynote speaker.

Song shared key insights into the high-quality development of civil aviation in China and provided participants with high-level professional guidance and forward-looking perspectives.

The curriculum covered a wide range of topics, including national policy, national security, foreign affairs, technology, and civil aviation.

Participants also had the opportunity to visit Beijing Daxing International Airport, as well as the CAAC's trio of operational hubs, namely the Operation Management Centre, Aviation Meteorological Centre, and Aeronautical Information Service Centre.

The Deputy Director-General of Civil Aviation, Clara Wong, represented the CAD at the graduation ceremony. Following the ceremony, she accompanied the participants to Tianjin, where they visited the "Uprising of the Two Airlines" Exhibition Hall and the Civil Aviation University of China.