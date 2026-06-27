Over 800 Hong Kong restaurants cleared to welcome dogs under new pet-friendly scheme

Starting July 9, dog owners in Hong Kong will be able to dine alongside their furry companions at over 800 approved restaurants across the city, following the rollout of a new government initiative aimed at creating new business opportunities and promoting a pet-inclusive society.

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Following a public draw conducted by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department last Friday, authorities confirmed that 833 dining establishments had officially completed the necessary procedures to allow dogs onto their premises as of Wednesday.

A geographical breakdown of the results shows that Wan Chai District leads the city with 101 approved restaurants. Yau Tsim and Central and Western districts follow closely with 97 and 86 venues, respectively.

Conversely, the North District recorded the lowest participation with only seven approved eateries, while Wong Tai Sin and Kwai Tsing also saw minimal numbers at 12 and 15 restaurants. The approved roster features branches from several well-known catering chains, including certain locations of Starbucks, Café 100%, Milk Café, and Café de Coral.

As some initially selected restaurants have either withdrawn their applications or failed to finalize the required paperwork, the department is now systematically allocating the vacant spots to waitlisted applicants.

Officials are currently notifying these backup operators via text message and dispatching dedicated staff to deliver their official approval letters.

To secure their participation, waitlisted applicants must visit a licensing office by July 7 to present their original restaurant license, submit the approval letter, and pay a $140 fee to formally amend their permit.

The pet-friendly initiative was designed to respond to growing public demand and inject new momentum into the local catering industry.

While the scheme was open to most fully licensed eateries, authorities strictly excluded hot pot restaurants, barbecue establishments, and small venues measuring under 20 square meters.

Department staff have also been visiting successful applicants to explain the legal requirements and remind operators that they must independently verify whether their building or shopping mall management actually permits canine entry.

To ensure a smooth launch, the government has strongly advised approved restaurants to make comprehensive preparations.

This includes clearly designating specific dining zones, upgrading venue facilities, training frontline staff, and consulting with insurance providers.

Emphasizing that cooperation is vital to the program's success, authorities have published a set of good practice guidelines outlining the expected behavior for restaurant operators, patrons bringing dogs, and regular dining customers, hoping to foster mutual respect and a harmonious environment for all.