Young boy dies from suspected heatstroke at Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground

A young boy, believed to be between 10 and 12 years old, tragically passed away after collapsing from suspected heatstroke at the Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground late Saturday afternoon.

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The incident occurred at approximately 5pm while the boy was running at the sports facility with his friends.

As he approached the finish line, he suddenly began to vomit before entirely losing consciousness and fainting on the track.

Bystanders at the scene immediately rushed to his aid, utilizing an automated external defibrillator in a desperate attempt to revive the unresponsive child.

Emergency medical personnel arrived shortly after and rushed the boy to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for urgent resuscitation.

Despite the immediate first aid and comprehensive medical efforts at the hospital, the young boy unfortunately could not be saved.