Hong Kong police chief visits Belgium to forge new ties in AI and smart policing

Hong Kong Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming recently concluded a four-day official visit to Antwerp, Belgium, leading a delegation aimed at strengthening international law enforcement cooperation and exchanging insights on the integration of artificial intelligence into modern policing.

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During the visit spanning June 23 to June 26, the Hong Kong delegation met with senior officials from the Antwerp Police Department, including Police Commissioner Serge Muyters and directors overseeing operations, intelligence, and innovation.

The meetings provided the Hong Kong representatives with an in-depth look into Antwerp's structural reforms over the past decade.

As one of over 170 local police zones in Belgium, the Antwerp force has spearheaded national development by establishing a dedicated technology department that weaves innovative measures directly into daily operations and officer training.

A major focus of the bilateral discussions centered on the application of artificial intelligence in analyzing crime trends.

Both police forces explored strategies to transition away from traditional, reactive emergency responses toward forward-looking, proactive crime prevention models designed to enhance overall risk management and operational effectiveness.

The delegation also conducted field visits to observe Antwerp’s cutting-edge technological facilities firsthand.

Officials toured a virtual reality training center used to prepare frontline personnel for a wide range of emergency scenarios.

Engaging with local technical staff, the Hong Kong team learned how the Belgian authorities utilize big data to identify crime hotspots and optimize the daily deployment of human resources.

In exchange, Chow introduced Hong Kong’s own smart policing initiatives, detailing how the local force leverages technology to boost efficiency and elevate service quality.

Beyond police headquarters, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Antwerp City Hall to meet with Acting Mayor Elizabeth van Doesburg.

The meeting served to reaffirm the importance of international cooperation between the two jurisdictions, particularly in the realm of technological advancement. Both sides concluded the visit by expressing a strong commitment to expanding their partnership in artificial intelligence applications, joint training programs, and technological innovation to better tackle the evolving challenges that modern law enforcement faces.