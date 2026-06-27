One passenger hospitalized after airport-bound bus smashes into highway barriers

An airport-bound public bus lost control and crashed into roadside railings along the North Lantau Highway late Saturday morning, leaving one passenger injured and shattering the vehicle's side windows.

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The incident took place at around 11.30am today when a Long Win Bus operating on route E32 was traveling toward Hong Kong International Airport.

During the journey, the vehicle suddenly veered out of control and struck the metal crash barriers alongside the road.

The severe impact caused the glass windows on the entire left side of the bus to shatter.

Following the collision, the driver managed to safely pull the damaged bus over onto the highway's hard shoulder.

The injured man was subsequently transported to a hospital by ambulance for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Transport staff quickly arranged for the remaining passengers to transfer to alternative buses, allowing them to continue their trips to their destinations.