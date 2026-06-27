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NEWS

Sweet ride: Hong Kong taxi driver praised for free 'lollipop buffet' and cabin-class perks

NEWS
1 min ago
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A Hong Kong taxi driver has captured the hearts of local netizens by offering his passengers a complimentary "lollipop buffet" and airline-style amenities, a heartwarming initiative he has maintained for two years simply to bring a little joy to people's daily commutes.

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The generous gesture came to light after a surprised passenger took to the social media platform Threads on Friday to share their delightful commute.

The commuter uploaded a photograph showing a large, transparent plastic bag suspended behind the front passenger seat, packed with hundreds of colorful lollipops in various flavors for riders to take at their leisure.

According to the passenger, the driver explained that his motivation is entirely rooted in a desire to see his customers happy.

Believing that joy can be found in simple things, he has continuously restocked the candy supply for the past two years.

Beyond the sweet treats, the driver also strives to provide an elevated, airplane-like experience.

The commuter revealed that the taxi is equipped with hidden "cabin-class" amenities, including complimentary vomit bags and disposable raincoats, ensuring passengers are comfortable and prepared for unexpected situations.

The social media post quickly garnered widespread attention and a flood of positive reactions.

Internet users commended the driver for his kindness, describing his actions as a romantic and heartening way to spread positivity.

Several commenters shared their own experiences of receiving unexpected treats from drivers, noting that such small, thoughtful gestures often provide a much-needed moment of sweetness during a tough day.

However, the viral story also prompted fellow taxi drivers to share the less glamorous reality of offering free perks.

Several industry peers weighed in on the practical challenges, noting that keeping candy in the car can lead to melted messes during hot weather and often encourages littering.

Some drivers recounted frustrating experiences of passengers stuffing sticky wrappers into the vehicle's crevices.

One driver even shared a discouraging incident where a child took handfuls of candy without thanking him and subsequently threw the empty wrappers back into the main candy bag, prompting the driver to permanently end his giveaway.

Due to these maintenance headaches, some drivers mentioned they prefer handing out practical, mess-free items like tissue packets instead.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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