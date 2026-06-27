Police arrest duo after chopstick-wielding thieves caught fishing mail in Tuen Mun

Hong Kong police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a bizarre mail theft at a Tuen Mun industrial building, where a group of three was caught on security footage using chopsticks to expertly fish letters out of locked mailboxes.

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The unusual incident came to light after a four-minute security video began circulating widely on social media platforms.

The footage captured three individuals loitering in the ground-floor lobby of Block B1 at the Hang Wai Industrial Centre in Tuen Mun during the early hours of the morning.

In the video, a woman dressed in a black top can be seen deftly inserting a pair of chopsticks through the narrow slot of a mailbox.

Displaying a highly practiced technique, she successfully extracted multiple pieces of mail from the box.

She then handed the stolen envelopes to her two accomplices, who carefully inspected the contents.

After sorting through the correspondence, the group pocketed specific letters while slipping the unwanted ones back into the mailbox.

Following an investigation into the viral footage, local law enforcement tracked down and arrested a male and a female suspect involved in the theft.

Authorities have indicated that they will provide a full briefing with further details regarding the case and the ongoing investigation shortly.