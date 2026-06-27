Hong Kong to roll out smart traffic lights to cut vehicle waiting times by up to 10pc

Hong Kong drivers can expect smoother journeys and shorter waits at red lights as the Transport Department prepares to install a Real-time Adaptive Traffic Signal System (RTATSS) at approximately 50 intersections across the city following highly successful trials.

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Following initial testing that demonstrated a five to ten percent reduction in average vehicle waiting times, the Transport Department is moving forward with plans to expand its real-time traffic signal regulation system to around 50 suitable, independent light-controlled intersections citywide.

The installation process is slated to begin in the second half of this year and will continue in phases through the end of 2027, with the smart signals becoming fully operational as soon as individual site testing is completed.

Explaining the initiative on social media, the department highlighted that equipping intersections with these responsive traffic lights represents a crucial step forward in the digitalization of traffic management.

The rollout is a key component of the city's broader Transport Strategy Blueprint, which champions the adoption of advanced technologies to create a more efficient, stable, and secure transportation network.

By dynamically adjusting signal timings based on live road conditions, the system is expected to significantly enhance vehicular flow and improve the overall coordination of Hong Kong's transit infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the department plans to integrate this smart technology seamlessly into the ground-up planning of major new urban projects.

For upcoming areas such as the Tung Chung New Town Extension and the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area, the installation of real-time traffic signals will be synchronized with the overarching land development and roadworks schedules.

Authorities noted that this coordinated approach will allow them to deploy the technology much faster and far more cost-effectively.

The government's push for smarter roads has already garnered industry acclaim.

The department's Traffic Control Division recently received an engineering innovation award from the Hong Kong Region of the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation for their pioneering work on the Tung Chung regional real-time traffic signal system.

Officials noted that the accolade serves as a significant encouragement for the engineering, research, and academic teams dedicated to driving transport innovation in the city.