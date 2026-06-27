Hong Kong abandons 'cold' poverty line for targeted relief, plans new support for vulnerable caregivers

Hong Kong is shifting away from its traditional, income-based poverty line in favor of a precision-driven approach aimed at specific vulnerable groups, with the city's welfare chief revealing upcoming plans to expand specialized support to include severely stressed full-time caregivers.

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Moving beyond 'cold' statistics

Speaking on a radio program on Saturday, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han detailed the government's new welfare strategy following the release of the Report on Impact of Targeted Poverty Alleviation Strategy in Hong Kong, which notably stops officially defining "poverty."

Sun defended the change by dismissing the previous relative income-based poverty line as a set of cold statistical numbers that failed to accurately identify those genuinely in need.

He explained that as a developed region, absolute poverty metrics are no longer applicable to Hong Kong.

Furthermore, under the old system, many elderly residents with zero income were classified as impoverished, despite nearly sixty percent of all elderly households actually owning private properties.

Instead of relying on a blanket metric, the government will now deploy targeted assistance specifically for households living in subdivided flats, single-parent families, and vulnerable all-elderly households.

Sun emphasized that sixty percent of the government's recurrent expenditure is already dedicated to social welfare, healthcare, and education.

Together with public housing, this creates a massive baseline safety net for society, while the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance scheme continues to serve as the ultimate financial lifeline for the most destitute families.

Prioritizing hidden caregivers

Recognizing the severe, around-the-clock physical and mental strain placed on those caring for dependent family members, Sun revealed that an internal consensus has been reached to formally categorize caregivers as a new target group for poverty alleviation in the next administrative term.

He highlighted that caregivers often desperately need psychological support and a chance to rest, rather than just financial subsidies.

While hotlines, allowances, and day care services currently exist, authorities have found that many elderly carers are deeply reluctant to leave their spouses in the hands of others.

Moving forward, the government will focus on proactively identifying these hidden caregivers, addressing their emotional reluctance, and guiding them to utilize existing respite centers to relieve their burdens.

Quantifying investment and fostering partnerships

The welfare secretary also addressed a new concept introduced in the recent report called the "social transfer value," which quantifies the public services received by low-income families into specific monetary figures.

He assured the public that this measurement is not an excuse to cut welfare benefits, but rather an effort to transparently illustrate the government's massive social investment, pointing out that a place in a subsidized care home equates to a government subsidy of roughly twenty thousand dollars a month.

To further boost social support, Sun announced that the government is actively developing a new welfare matching platform built on the successful public-private partnership model of local community living rooms.

By acting as a centralized middleman, the government aims to systematically connect well-funded family offices and charitable foundations with innovative but underfunded social welfare organizations. Operational details for this charitable exchange platform are expected to be unveiled by the end of the year.