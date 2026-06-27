Bizarre traffic hazard: Spilled pork carcasses on North Point road sparks online amusement

A bizarre incident in North Point has captured local internet attention after multiple raw pork carcasses fell from a moving vehicle onto a busy roadway on Saturday morning, only to mysteriously vanish before authorities arrived at the scene.

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Video footage circulating online revealed the unusual sight outside the Java Road Municipal Services Building, where at least five large pieces of raw meat were scattered across the traffic lanes.

The spilled cargo included three half-pig carcasses, a severed pork leg, and a basket filled with various cuts of meat, prompting the original video uploader to warn motorists to navigate the area with caution.

The spectacle quickly generated a wave of humorous responses from internet users. Online commenters made light of the situation, playfully comparing the scattered meat to bodies left on the street and joking about the pork staging a traffic accident.

Others pointed out the significant financial loss involved, estimating the spilled goods to be worth thousands of dollars.

Many users joked that whoever recovered the meat would be fed for a month, while the unfortunate delivery driver would likely arrive at the butcher shop completely empty-handed.

Local law enforcement confirmed they received a report regarding the roadway obstruction near the intersection of Java Road and Tong Shui Road shortly after 7.20am.

However, responding officers found no trace of the stray pork upon arriving at the scene, leading them to conclude that the meat had already been cleared away or retrieved.

Police have officially classified the event as a case of an object obstructing the roadway.