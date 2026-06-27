logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Bizarre traffic hazard: Spilled pork carcasses on North Point road sparks online amusement

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A bizarre incident in North Point has captured local internet attention after multiple raw pork carcasses fell from a moving vehicle onto a busy roadway on Saturday morning, only to mysteriously vanish before authorities arrived at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Video footage circulating online revealed the unusual sight outside the Java Road Municipal Services Building, where at least five large pieces of raw meat were scattered across the traffic lanes. 

The spilled cargo included three half-pig carcasses, a severed pork leg, and a basket filled with various cuts of meat, prompting the original video uploader to warn motorists to navigate the area with caution.

The spectacle quickly generated a wave of humorous responses from internet users. Online commenters made light of the situation, playfully comparing the scattered meat to bodies left on the street and joking about the pork staging a traffic accident. 

Others pointed out the significant financial loss involved, estimating the spilled goods to be worth thousands of dollars. 

Many users joked that whoever recovered the meat would be fed for a month, while the unfortunate delivery driver would likely arrive at the butcher shop completely empty-handed.

Local law enforcement confirmed they received a report regarding the roadway obstruction near the intersection of Java Road and Tong Shui Road shortly after 7.20am.

However, responding officers found no trace of the stray pork upon arriving at the scene, leading them to conclude that the meat had already been cleared away or retrieved. 

Police have officially classified the event as a case of an object obstructing the roadway.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Hong Kong expands southbound vehicle scheme to nine GBA cities
NEWS
30 mins ago
Hong Kong police chief visits Belgium to forge new ties in AI and smart policing
NEWS
34 mins ago
One passenger hospitalized after airport-bound bus smashes into highway barriers
NEWS
55 mins ago
Thousands of paddlers converge on Victoria Harbour for the 50th Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races
NEWS
1 hour ago
Welfare chief defends three-year protection order for home-birth baby, citing neglect and lack of parental proof
NEWS
3 hours ago
Night Recap - June 26, 2026
NEWS
17 hours ago
HK court grants 3-year protection order for infant of high-profile parents after child neglect assessment
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File Photo)
Half of Hong Kong households to receive electricity subsidies as global fuel prices surge
NEWS
18 hours ago
CUHK and tech giant Xiaomi forge strategic partnership to bring academic research to the consumer market
NEWS
19 hours ago
Indonesian domestic helper arrested over alleged $180,000 jewelry theft in Tsuen Wan
NEWS
19 hours ago
Coco Lee estate executor sues psychiatrist, paramedics over alleged negligence
ENTERTAINMENT
25-06-2026 14:52 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
Cross-border welfare payments will go straight into retirees’ mainland accounts from July: John Lee
NEWS
24-06-2026 13:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.