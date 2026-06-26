Worker killed after being run over by engineering vehicle at Kowloon Bay Sports Ground

A 65-year-old worker died after being run over by an engineering vehicle while carrying out resurfacing works at Kowloon Bay Sports Ground on Friday morning (Jun 26).

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Police received a report at 8.58am that a male worker had been trapped beneath a paving vehicle on the sports ground's running track.

According to sources, the victim was working with colleagues on asphalt-laying works when he was struck by an engineering vehicle operated by a co-worker. He was then trapped under the vehicle and suffered severe head injuries.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and certified him dead on site.

The case is under investigation.