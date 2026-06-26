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NEWS

Worker killed after being run over by engineering vehicle at Kowloon Bay Sports Ground

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 65-year-old worker died after being run over by an engineering vehicle while carrying out resurfacing works at Kowloon Bay Sports Ground on Friday morning (Jun 26).

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Police received a report at 8.58am that a male worker had been trapped beneath a paving vehicle on the sports ground's running track.

According to sources, the victim was working with colleagues on asphalt-laying works when he was struck by an engineering vehicle operated by a co-worker. He was then trapped under the vehicle and suffered severe head injuries.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and certified him dead on site.

The case is under investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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