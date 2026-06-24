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NEWS

Primary school shifts late-night World Cup event to daytime carnival after online debate

NEWS
50 mins ago
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A local primary school has revised its plans for a World Cup viewing event, shifting it from a late-night broadcast to a daytime fun day activity following mixed online reactions about its practicality for young students.

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Chi Lin Buddhist Primary School said on Wednesday that, after carefully reviewing feedback from parents and the wider public, it has decided to revise its summer sports program to make the event more accessible for more families.

It clarified that the earlier overnight screening proposal was only an initial survey to gauge parental interest, and it expressed gratitude for the broad public discussion surrounding the activity.

The school said the event will be rescheduled to a Sunday morning session on July 12.  The activity will now take the form of a daytime family carnival, featuring interactive sports booths and a viewing session for the quarterfinal match. 

The school stated that it hopes the revised format will help students to learn values such as respect, cooperation, perseverance, and appreciation in a real-life setting, while also encouraging them to be more active and develop healthy lifestyle habits.

The initial proposal to broadcast a semi-final match on the school campus at 2.30am on July 15 sparked a divided debate among internet users. Supporters praised it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for children and said it would allow pupils to enjoy a rare all-nighter at school.

However, critics raised immediate practical and health concerns about a late-night event for young children, noting that the demanding schedule would require parents to manage late drop-offs and early-morning pick-ups.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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