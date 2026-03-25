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NEWS

HK exclusively holds Art Basel for next five years

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Art Basel Hong Kong 2026 will be held from March 27 to 29 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, as Hong Kong will be the sole city to host the exhibition in the region for the next five years after an agreement was made with Art Basel, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui announced.

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Law said that under the agreement, the two parties will cooperate more closely over the next five years. Not only will the scale of the exhibition be expanded, but they will also explore various ways to attract art lovers and collectors from around the world to Hong Kong. 

“Attending Art Basel in Hong Kong every March will become a must-do on the schedules of high-end art collectors worldwide,” Law affirmed. 

To complement the exhibition, authorities will actively hold quality artistic performances and events to allow collectors and enthusiasts to experience Hong Kong's unique cultural and artistic atmosphere, and the charm of such events, Law continued. 

In addition to the annual art fair in March, Art Basel also conducts public art education and promotion in Hong Kong. 

Authorities hope to collaborate with Art Basel to further enhance Hong Kong's status as a world-class art trading platform, while showcasing the outstanding talent of Hong Kong and Asian artists to global viewers and collectors, Law added. 

She also noted that Art Basel has performed strongly over the past two years, attracting 80,400 visitors in 2024 and 86,500 last year, half of whom were tourists. This year's fair brings together 240 galleries from 41 countries and regions, and will host numerous cultural events, reaching an even greater scale and grandeur.

When asked about the possibility of holding related events at the Kai Tak Sports Park in the future, Law stated that Art Basel has always been held at the HKCEC. 

Other large-scale exhibitions or outdoor works that could be staged elsewhere, including Kai Tak Sports Park, is an option under consideration, she mentioned. 

She further pointed out that the authorities will strengthen the promotion of high-end tourism in the future, hoping to attract not only collectors or art lovers to participate in the exhibition, but also to experience Hong Kong.

Art BaselRosanna Law

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