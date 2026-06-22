(Video) Burst underground water main shoots 10-meter geyser onto Quarry Bay streets

A water main burst underground in Quarry Bay on Monday afternoon, sending a spectacular geyser of saltwater shooting over ten meters into the air and flooding nearby streets with muddy water.

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The incident occurred at approximately 1pm today at the junction of Taikoo Shing Road and Westlands Road.

Witnesses reported a sudden eruption of saltwater from beneath the road surface, which rapidly escalated into a powerful fountain reaching several stories high.

As a result of the rupture, a large volume of yellowish, muddy water spilled across the surrounding roadways.

The localized flooding forced passing motorists to carefully navigate through the deep surface water, slowing traffic in the busy commercial and residential district.

Police officers quickly arrived at the scene to manage traffic and secure the area.

Representatives from the Water Supplies Department were also dispatched to the junction to isolate the burst pipe, shut off the water flow, and initiate emergency repairs to the damaged infrastructure.

The Water Supplies Department later confirmed that it had received reports regarding a leak in a saltwater supply pipe at the junction of Taikoo Shing Road and Westlands Road and had immediately deployed staff to the scene.

Once engineers successfully shut off the relevant water control valves, the flooding at the site ceased immediately.