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NEWS

Driver escapes unharmed as Ferrari bursts into flames in Tin Shui Wai

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Rina Wang

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A Ferrari sports car was engulfed in flames in Tin Shui Wai on Monday morning, with the driver escaping unharmed.

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The fire broke out at around 10.40am as the Ferrari was traveling along Tin Shing Road, near the Ginza Light Rail station.

According to witnesses, the sports car suddenly caught fire as it neared the station. The driver abandoned the vehicle and alerted the police, narrowly avoiding injury.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but the Ferrari was reduced to a charred frame. No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Accidental fire

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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