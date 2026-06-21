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NEWS

Police arrest taxi driver for overcharging in Lan Kwai Fong operation

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 68-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Tsim Sha Tsui early Sunday morning for overcharging by nearly double the normal fare.

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The arrest followed an operation in Lan Kwai Fong targeting "black taxis" engaged in malpractices such as overcharging during the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend.

In the operation, an undercover police officer took a taxi in Lan Kwai Fong to a hotel on Mody Road in Tsim Sha Tsui.

The driver, a 68-year-old man surnamed Chow, allegedly failed to activate the meter and had the "For Hire" flag covered throughout the ride.

The driver reportedly quoted a significantly higher fare of HK$250 as the officer stated his destination on the vehicle.

Upon arrival, Chow was arrested on suspicion of overcharging and not using the taximeter to calculate the fare. His taxi was detained for further inspection.

Under the standard metered rate, the same journey would normally cost about HK$70 to HK$80 plus tunnel fees.

taxiovercharging

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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