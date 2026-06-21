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NEWS

Man dies after fall from loading platform while riding e-bike in Yuen Long

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A 54-year-old man died after falling from an electric bicycle on a village road in Yuen Long on Sunday morning (Jun 21), in what police believe was a single-vehicle accident.

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Police said the man was found lying unconscious in a sunken area beneath a stone platform in the Tong Yan San Tsuen area at around 9.21am, with an electric bicycle nearby.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but he was certified dead shortly after arrival.

Initial investigations suggested the man had been riding an electric bicycle when he lost control while navigating a bend, causing him to fall from a loading platform about 1.25 meters high into a lower section.

Officers said injuries to his head and hands were consistent with a fall from height. He is believed to have died several hours before being discovered by a passerby.

Police added that the platform had previously been used as a loading area for a cooperative vegetable stall but had been abandoned for years.

The case has been referred to the New Territories North Traffic Special Investigation Team for follow-up inquiries.

+6

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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