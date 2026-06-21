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NEWS

Families celebrate Father’s Day with gratitude despite plunging restaurant bookings

NEWS
15 mins ago
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Families gathered at local restaurants to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday morning, sharing moments of gratitude despite industry reports of a drop in dining revenue this year. 

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Among the diners at a popular Chinese restaurant in Mong Kok were a couple in their 30s celebrating with their 5-year-old son. The wife expressed deep appreciation for her husband’s dedication to their child, while the husband simply wished for his family’s peace. 

Another diner who brought his 90-year-old father to celebrate noted that with family members tied up with work or having recently emigrated, opportunities for such reunions have become increasingly rare and precious. 

First-time parents Lee and his wife brought along their 8-month-old daughter to mark the occasion. Lee described his first Father’s Day as “miraculous,” holding back tears as he recalled the anxiety surrounding his daughter’s premature birth and fragile health. Lee’s wife praised him as a devoted father who has been their rock, adding that the gathering was a special thank-you for his unwavering support. 

Meanwhile, a massive family gathering of nearly 20 people spanning three generations required two tables to accommodate everyone.

So Man-shing, deputy general manager of the restaurant, said that Father’s Day bookings this year have plunged to less than half of last year’s levels, adding that evening business is expected to drop by 30 percent. Describing the overall performance as weak, he noted that the market during the recent Dragon Boat Festival was relatively bustling. 

So noted that as the two holidays fall so close together this year, many families opted to hold their gatherings during the Dragon Boat Festival, leaving less incentive to dine out for Father’s Day. 

He added that Hong Kong’s persistently low birth rate has resulted in smaller family sizes, naturally reducing demand for large festive banquets. Some children may also give cash instead of dining out, contributing to the restaurant’s unsatisfactory business.

Father’s Day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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