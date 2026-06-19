Good samaritan knocked unconscious trying to break up bar fight in Wan Chai

A bystander in his 30s was beaten unconscious in Wan Chai on Friday morning after attempting to intervene in a physical altercation between two foreign men outside a local bar.

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The incident occurred at 11.34am outside a bar at 98 Jaffe Road, where two expatriate men got into a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical fight.

Seeing the brawl, the victim stepped in to pacify the situation. However, the combatants turned their aggression on him, heavily punching him until he collapsed onto the street and lost consciousness.

Both assailants fled the scene immediately after the assault. Bystanders quickly alerted the authorities, and arriving paramedics treated the victim, who regained consciousness before being rushed to Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment.

A large pool of blood remained on the pavement as police cordoned off the area.

The case has been classified as assault causing bodily harm, and officers are currently reviewing local security footage to track down the two suspects.