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NEWS

Detached KMB bus wheel strikes 7-year-old boy in Cheung Sha Wan

NEWS
15 mins ago
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A 7-year-old boy was injured in Cheung Sha Wan on Tuesday afternoon after a left rear wheel detached from a KMB double-decker bus and crashed into a bus stop railing.

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The incident occurred at 3.25pm today at the bus stop outside Cheung Sha Wan Plaza, heading toward Mei Foo.

The runaway wheel rebounded off the metal barrier before striking the young boy, who was waiting for a bus with his mother.

The bus continued driving for about 400 meters before coming to a halt near the Cheung Lai Street bus stop.

Emergency paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report and transported the conscious child to the hospital for treatment.

At the scene of the accident, the bus stop railing was left visibly warped by the force of the impact, with the dislodged wheel resting on the road nearby.

The double-decker bus has since been towed to the Police Vehicle Detention and Examination Center in Kowloon Bay, where investigators are conducting a thorough mechanical inspection to determine the cause of the wheel separation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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