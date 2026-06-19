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Online video reveals the moment masked knife-wielding bandits confronted victim in $7m airport heist

NEWS
3 hours ago
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Terrifying security footage circulating on social media on Friday has captured the exact moment a traveler was cornered by masked, knife-wielding assailants in a Hong Kong International Airport car park, shortly before being slashed and robbed of gold bars worth HK$7 million.

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The video, uploaded to WeChat by a mainland Chinese news platform, provides a chilling look at how the heist unfolded at Car Park 3.

The footage opens with a view of several men loitering in the parking structure before cutting to a parking bay where the victim, wearing a white shirt and carrying a heavy backpack, approaches a white Tesla and opens the rear passenger door. Within seconds, three masked men close in on him.

One assailant dressed in dark clothing draws a large knife and points it directly at the victim, forcing him to back up toward the rear of the Tesla.

A second attacker in a white top quickly follows and brandishes another large knife to intimidate the victim, while a third suspect remains nearby to keep watch and observe the ambush.

While the video does not show the actual physical struggle or the slashing of the victim, it captures the immediate aftermath of the confrontation.

The victim is seen running out from the front of the car, after which a black seven-seater getaway car reverses into the frame with its doors open.

The three suspects quickly hop into the vehicle, which immediately speeds away from the scene.

Police confirmed that the victim tried to run but was chased down across several parking spaces, slashed on his left thigh and forearm, and stripped of his backpack containing six kilograms of gold bars.

The New Territories South Regional Crime Unit is currently analyzing the footage alongside forensic evidence collected from the blood-stained crime scene to trace the getaway car and identify the three suspects, who are believed to be aged between 20 and 30.

The incident occurred around 12.31am on Thursday at the airport's Car Park 3. The victim, a man in his 30s who had just returned from Asia on a flight, was carrying a black backpack containing about 6 kilograms of gold.

Read more:
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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