logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Century-old dragon boat races draw enthusiastic crowds to Aberdeen Promenade

NEWS
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Huge crowds gathered along the Aberdeen typhoon shelter on Friday to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of a local racing tradition that has spanned over a century.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The thrilling races, a staple of the holiday across various districts in Hong Kong, brought a diverse mix of spectators to the waterfront. Among the attendees were young families eager to immerse their children in the cultural spectacle.

One parent brought their toddler to witness the life-sized dragon boats before the child starts kindergarten, noting that the young girl happily clapped along to the rhythmic drumbeats and cheering crowds despite her young age.

The Aberdeen venue also proved to be an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts.

Spectators highlighted the exceptionally close distance between the race track and the promenade viewing area, which allowed them to capture striking, close-up images of the paddlers' synchronized efforts.

For the competitors, the festival holds deep personal and community significance.

A local fisherman from the Southern District, who formed a racing team with close friends, reflected on his four decades of participation.

He described his teammates as a second family and likened the annual competition to a grand carnival that brings the community together.

The dragon boat races in Aberdeen boast a rich heritage dating back to the early days of Hong Kong's development.

This enduring tradition continues to captivate international visitors, with a tourist from the Netherlands praising the fascinating nature of the historic races and the city's lively festive spirit.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hongkongers head North for Dragon Boat Festival holiday, seeking affordable getaways
NEWS
17 mins ago
HYROX World Championships to make Asian debut in HK next June at AsiaWorld-Expo
NEWS
9 hours ago
3 arrested in Sham Shui Po over fake gold scams, shop cheated out of HK$75,000
NEWS
12 hours ago
logo
(Video) Heung Yuen Wai pedestrian tunnel flooded knee-deep as black rain hits
NEWS
12 hours ago
TKO Hospital fatal stoma error: Surgeon mistakes stomach for colon
NEWS
13 hours ago
Bill Yuen Chung-biu. File Photo/Reuters
UK court jails HK ETO manager for 8 years; SAR slams ‘unfounded smears’
NEWS
13 hours ago
(Mable Chan/File photo)
Govt exploring flexible minimum trip quotas for ride-hailing vehicles, Mabel Chan says
NEWS
15 hours ago
Driver escapes stalled car as flash flood submerges vehicle in Tuen Mun
NEWS
16 hours ago
Man Kam To boundary control point suspended after torrential rains flood Shenzhen Port facilities
NEWS
17 hours ago
HKO to downgrade Black Rainstorm Warning to Red at 8.30pm
NEWS
17 hours ago
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
18-06-2026 13:28 HKT
Torrential rain triggers severe flooding across New Territories
NEWS
20 hours ago
Miss Hong Kong unveils final 12 as early favorite withdraws
ENTERTAINMENT
17-06-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.