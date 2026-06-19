Century-old dragon boat races draw enthusiastic crowds to Aberdeen Promenade

Huge crowds gathered along the Aberdeen typhoon shelter on Friday to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of a local racing tradition that has spanned over a century.

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The thrilling races, a staple of the holiday across various districts in Hong Kong, brought a diverse mix of spectators to the waterfront. Among the attendees were young families eager to immerse their children in the cultural spectacle.

One parent brought their toddler to witness the life-sized dragon boats before the child starts kindergarten, noting that the young girl happily clapped along to the rhythmic drumbeats and cheering crowds despite her young age.

The Aberdeen venue also proved to be an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts.

Spectators highlighted the exceptionally close distance between the race track and the promenade viewing area, which allowed them to capture striking, close-up images of the paddlers' synchronized efforts.

For the competitors, the festival holds deep personal and community significance.

A local fisherman from the Southern District, who formed a racing team with close friends, reflected on his four decades of participation.

He described his teammates as a second family and likened the annual competition to a grand carnival that brings the community together.

The dragon boat races in Aberdeen boast a rich heritage dating back to the early days of Hong Kong's development.

This enduring tradition continues to captivate international visitors, with a tourist from the Netherlands praising the fascinating nature of the historic races and the city's lively festive spirit.