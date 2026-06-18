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NEWS

UK court jails HK ETO manager for 8 years; SAR slams ‘unfounded smears’

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Bill Yuen Chung-biu. File Photo/Reuters
Bill Yuen Chung-biu. File Photo/Reuters

Bill Yuen Chung-biu, office manager of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted under the UK National Security Act, while former British border officer Peter Wai Chi-leung received a 10-year sentence, a UK court ruled on Thursday.

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In a statement, the Hong Kong SAR Government reaffirmed that the charges involved "unfounded allegations and smears," accusing the UK of bringing "trumped-up charges" and abusing legal and judicial processes. The government said it has consistently stated from the outset that the allegations are "absolutely unrelated" to the SAR Government, the London ETO and its work, and firmly opposes all unfounded allegations in the case, vowing to continue refuting them through all available channels.

Yuen remains an employee of the London ETO. The office will handle staff matters according to established mechanisms and relevant employment contracts, but the government said it would not comment on individual personnel cases.

The government reiterated that the London ETO has been performing its duties lawfully and in compliance with local legislation under Article 156 of the Basic Law, actively promoting economic, trade, investment and cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and the UK. It firmly opposes all unfounded allegations and smears against the SAR Government and the London ETO, which will continue to discharge its duties impartially.

London ETO National Security Act prison sentence

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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