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NEWS

Double tragedy revealed as daughter discovers elderly mother dead, stepfather hanging on festival visit

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A routine family visit during the Dragon Boat Festival turned into a horrific discovery on Friday afternoon when a woman returned to her parents' public housing flat in Lai King and found her 80-year-old mother dead in bed and her 71-year-old stepfather hanging nearby.

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The tragedy came to light at around 1pm today at Fung King House in Lai King Estate. 

The 56-year-old caller, who had moved out of the family home years ago, returned to the apartment to visit the elderly couple for the festival holiday. 

Upon entering, she discovered her mother lying unconscious in bed with her face covered by a blanket, while her stepfather was found hanging by his neck from a window frame. 

Emergency medical services rushed both victims to the hospital. 

The elderly woman was certified dead shortly after arrival, while her husband remains in critical condition as medical staff attempt to resuscitate him. 

Police have cordoned off the apartment to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and the attempted suicide.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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