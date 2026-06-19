Govt launches public consultation for historic first five-year plan to shape future growth

The Hong Kong government has officially launched its first-ever public consultation on the city’s economic and social development plan, inviting residents and sector representatives to help shape a historic blueprint designed to steer development over the next five years.

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The public consultation on the landmark document, officially titled the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (2026–2030), commenced on Monday (Jun 15).

Spanning a two-month period, the strategic initiative aims to gather diverse community feedback to establish a forward-looking, actionable roadmap for Hong Kong’s future.

To ensure wide public engagement, the government has launched a series of consultation sessions this week, bringing together officials and key representatives from various sectors.

Prominent government bodies, including the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau, the Health Bureau, the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, and the Development Bureau, have successfully hosted targeted sessions over the past few days.

According to updates shared by the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau, these initial meetings saw active, constructive participation from a wide range of attendees, including Hong Kong deputies to the National People's Congress, members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and representatives from the Hong Kong Medical Association, the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine, the Heung Yee Kuk, and the Construction Industry Council.

The historic five-year plan covers key areas such as economic growth, spatial planning, technological innovation, and public livelihood, marking a major milestone in Hong Kong’s long-term development strategy.

The public consultation will remain open until August 14, 2026, allowing citizens ample time to submit their views. Members of the public can share their feedback through the official dedicated website (www.HK5YPlan.gov.hk), via email (hk5yplan@cmab.gov.hk), or by mailing their written submissions directly to the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau at the Central Government Offices in Tamar.