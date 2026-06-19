Hongkongers head North for Dragon Boat Festival holiday, seeking affordable getaways

The first day of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday saw a significant number of Hong Kong residents traveling north for short trips, with Lo Wu Control Point experiencing a steady stream of travelers early Friday morning. Many were drawn across the border by the appeal of more affordable food, entertainment, and accommodation.

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The border crossing was busy with families, couples, and groups of friends pulling luggage, all heading for a holiday on the mainland.

A family of three, who had joined a three-day tour to Zengcheng for just over a thousand Hong Kong dollars per person, said they were looking forward to relaxing at their hotel and enjoying buffets, which are considerably cheaper than in Hong Kong.

The father noted that a single buffet dinner in Hong Kong could cost over HK$500, making their all-inclusive trip a much better value.

The travelers included people on various itineraries.

One man and his friend were en route to Mongolia on a package tour costing over HK$10,000, starting their journey by flying from Shenzhen’s airport. Others opted for shorter, more budget-friendly excursions.

A group of eight secondary school students planned a day trip to Shenzhen for hot pot and karaoke, expecting to spend only a few hundred dollars each.

They mentioned that while the same activities are available in Hong Kong, the cost is more than double.

Similarly, another resident traveling with her family to Shenzhen and Huizhou for a few days highlighted the significant savings on hotels.

She said they planned to spend a few thousand dollars on their multi-day trip for food and fun, seeing no point in a tiring same-day return when overnight stays on the mainland are so much more economical.