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NEWS

Xia Baolong visits Hengqin and Zhuhai to strengthen HK, Macau alignment

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Xia Baolong visited Hengqin and Zhuhai from June 1 to 4, with the trip focusing on supporting Hong Kong and Macau in aligning with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan and deepening their participation in the Greater Bay Area.

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Xia is the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council and also heads the Hong Kong and Macau Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Xu Qifang, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in charge of daily work, and Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR, also joined the inspection trip.

Macau Chief Executive Sam Hou-fai took part in the inspection during the Hengqin leg of the visit.

Xia Baolong15th Five-Year PlanHong Kong and Macau Affairs Office

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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