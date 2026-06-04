Xia Baolong visits Hengqin and Zhuhai to strengthen HK, Macau alignment

Xia Baolong visited Hengqin and Zhuhai from June 1 to 4, with the trip focusing on supporting Hong Kong and Macau in aligning with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan and deepening their participation in the Greater Bay Area.

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Xia is the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council and also heads the Hong Kong and Macau Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Xu Qifang, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in charge of daily work, and Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR, also joined the inspection trip.

Macau Chief Executive Sam Hou-fai took part in the inspection during the Hengqin leg of the visit.