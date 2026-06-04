Xia Baolong visits Hengqin and Zhuhai to strengthen HK, Macau alignment

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Shenzhen unveils Five-Year Plan to strengthen ties with HK and Macau
27-05-2026 17:21 HKT
Peter Lee applauds Xia’s insightful national security remarks
16-04-2026 23:15 HKT
John Lee urges legal sector to seize 15th Five-Year Plan opportunities
08-04-2026 15:32 HKT
HK's first five-year plan will be formulated at full speed: John Lee
12-03-2026 18:57 HKT
Xia Baolong meets with John Lee and praises HK govt's work
04-03-2026 20:12 HKT
(Budget 2026) HK's five-year plan to help mainland enterprises 'go global'
25-02-2026 11:57 HKT
Hong Kong to create its first five-year plan to align with nation: John Lee
02-02-2026 13:07 HKT
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year at 34.3 degrees
03-06-2026 18:43 HKT