Twin lighting fairs conclude with 13,000 buyers as industry expects sales boost

The 3rd Smart Lighting Expo and the 17th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) concluded on Thursday, with the industry expressing optimism regarding future sales prospects.

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Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the four-day fairs brought together some 900 exhibitors and attracted approximately 13,000 buyers from 114 countries and regions for on-site visits and sourcing.

According to an on-site survey conducted during the fairs, 49.1 percent of respondents expect overall sales to increase in the next 12 to 24 months, while 47.6 percent expect sales to remain stable.

About 73.4 percent of respondents identified India as a highly promising market for lighting sales growth over the next two years. Other top regions included Australia at 71 percent, ASEAN countries at 70.4 percent, and Japan at 68.1 percent.

In the smart lighting segment, home automation and intelligent lighting control systems were identified as having the greatest growth potential by 48.2 percent of respondents.

This was followed by energy-saving lighting control solutions at 38.2 percent, and outdoor smart security lighting systems at 31.1 percent.

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Guoli Zhu, deputy chief engineer of Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering, which showcased at the "Light Lab," said the exhibition effectively enhanced the presentation of their products, enabling buyers to more intuitively and swiftly grasp product features and their real-world application scenarios.

"This has successfully attracted buyers from Argentina, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, and the US to visit our booth for in-depth discussions. We expect this to result in orders worth over US$1 million," Zhu said.

The newly launched "Leisure Lighting Zone" injected new momentum into the Spring Lighting Fair. Rebecca Seo, CFO of NIZ, a first-time exhibitor from Korea, noted the strong traffic generated by the new zone and expects the fair to bring up to US$70 million in orders for the company this year.

During the fair, the HKTDC organised a buying mission to Zhongshan for the first time, visiting several lighting factories and participating in business matching meetings.

The visit successfully facilitated several substantive business collaborations. For instance, New Zealand buyer Spark100 Ltd established a connection with a Zhongshan lighting supplier, with a potential order value estimated between US$100,000 and US$300,000.

Alongside the exhibitions, multiple professional events were held, including the Asian Lighting Conference and the Smart Lighting Solutions Forum.

Designers and industry representatives from different regions shared market trends, application cases, and technological developments, providing forward-looking market insights for the industry.