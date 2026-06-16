Night Recap - June 16, 2026

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Police warn of 'sugar-coated' digital gambling traps as crackdown intensifies

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With the World Cup in full swing, police are doubling down on illegal gambling behind screens, with nine intermediaries and gamblers already arrested for betting with unauthorized bookmakers.

Mainland expects 2.2m daily border crossings during Dragon Boat Festival

Mainland authorities expect an average of 2.2 million passenger trips a day through immigration control points during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, with the single-day peak set to exceed 2.35 million.

Govt announces 2 percent pay rise for civil servants

The Chief Executive in Council has decided on a flat 2 percent pay rise for all upper, middle, and lower-tier civil servants, with retrospective effect from April 1, according to the Civil Service Bureau.

Police bust $320m World Cup gambling syndicate, arrest 150

The Organized Crime and Triad Bureau (OCTB) has arrested 150 individuals during a three-day operation targeting illegal gambling, which intercepted HK$320 million in betting proceeds

Cecilia Cheung wins breach-of-contract lawsuit brought by ex-manager

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi has won a High Court lawsuit filed by her former manager Yu Yuk-hing and AEG Entertainment Group Limited on Tuesday (Jun 16), with the court ruling in her favor and awarding her legal costs.

Business Today

Hong Kong's unemployment rate stays 3.7 percent in March-May

Hong Kong’s jobless rate remained stable at 3.7 percent in the three months through May, official data showed.

Henderson names new phase of Midtown South project in Hung Hom "CHESTER II"

Henderson Land Development (0012) has named the latest phase of its Midtown South project in Hung Hom "CHESTER II", offering 263 units that range from one- to three-bedroom layouts.

AIA, Prudential create new jobs in Hong Kong for Asian wealth businesses: Bloomberg

Insurance giants AIA (1299) and Prudential (2378) have set up new roles in Hong Kong, aiming to enhance their wealth businesses in Asia, Bloomberg reported.

MPFA launches AI chatbot for personalized MPF investment education

The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority announced on Tuesday the launch of a new artificial intelligence chatbot, MPF Investment Education AI Assistant, on its investment education websites to offer instant, personalized investment help to MPF scheme members.

Citi names JianXun Toh corporate banking head for Japan, Asia North and Australia

Citigroup has appointed JianXun Toh as head of corporate banking for Japan, Asia North and Australia, or JANA, effective immediately, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

World/China

Iran says footballer's US visa expires after World Cup opener

An Iranian national football team player's United States visa has expired, state media reported Tuesday, leaving his future at the World Cup shrouded in doubt with Tehran engulfed in a bitter diplomatic row with Washington.

Almost all of world's children exposed to climate hazards, UN agency says

Almost all of the world's children are exposed to at least one climate hazard, with as many as 1.8 billion put in danger by droughts and 1.2 billion by extreme heat, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a report on Tuesday.

Fast-tracked power plants fuel AI boom, with little public scrutiny

From the front window of her house, Breanne Kidd once watched the sun rise over farmland as she sipped coffee before toddlers arrived at her home daycare.