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NEWS

Golden jubilee dragon boat races invigorate Victoria Harbour with three generations sharing paddle tales

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Erica Chan

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Hong Kong is set to transform into a vibrant celebration hub as the city marks the golden jubilee of the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, now expanded into a 13-day festival. The event is set to immerse citizens and visitors in the rich traditions and thrilling competitions of dragon boating.

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Co-organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, with Sun Life as title sponsor, the upgraded festival will kick off this Friday (Jun 19 ) and run through July 1, offering a packed schedule of races, cultural showcases, and community activities.

The festival's highlight races are slated for next Saturday (Jun 27) and Sunday (Jun 28) at Victoria Harbour, featuring over 220 teams from 16 countries and regions.

In a nod to the 50th anniversary of the event, organizers are introducing the Fishermen Invitational Cup, where six local fishermen teams will race in traditional wooden dragon boats. The festival also debuts the 50th Anniversary Championship, a showdown among winners from nine top race categories for the illustrious title of 'Ultimate Dragon Boat Champion.'

Wong Kan-chai, a fisherman who took part in the inaugural 1976 race, recalled that dragon boating was simply a pastime for fishing communities. “In the old days, we would paddle dragon boats from the first to the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, only returning them ashore on the sixth,” he said. 

Now serving as an honorary coach, Wong sees the revival of the Fishermen’s Cup as a vital bridge to the past, helping to preserve cherished traditions.

For veteran paddler Chan Kim-ming, who has raced for 19 years, the lure lies in testing his mettle against world-class opponents. 

“Through observation and comparison, we can know both ourselves and our opponents, absorb their experience, and improve our own level,” Chan said, noting the unique challenge posed by Victoria Harbour's rolling waves compared to calmer waters.

Christy Tai, a member of the MTR Dragon Boat Team and the 2025 Fancy Dress competition champion, joined the festival three years ago and is captivated by its spirit. 

“It's inclusive for all ages and backgrounds. The Victoria Harbour backdrop and fun elements make it uniquely Hong Kong,” she shared, underscoring the festival’s broad appeal and lively ambiance.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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