Hong Kong tutor admits abuse of five students at Mei Foo learning center

A 46-year-old male tutor from a Mei Foo Sun Chuen learning center faces a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty in the High Court to 19 charges involving the serial sexual abuse of five young boys over a six-year period.

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The defendant, Yu Hei-chit, admitted to 15 counts of indecent assault and four counts of making child pornography after a victim's disclosure led to his arrest and the discovery of illicit videos on his mobile phone.

Justice Igor Judge postponed the sentencing to late July to await psychological evaluation reports, remanding the defendant in custody in the interim.

The criminal conduct took place between 2017 and 2023 at the Prime Solid Learning Education Centre, an establishment operated by the defendant on a podium floor within the residential estate.

The victims, who routinely attended the centre for after-school tutoring, were aged between 7 and 13 at the time of the offenses.

Court proceedings revealed that the abuse intensified over the years, with the defendant routinely targeting the children when left alone with them in the facility.

The case came to light in mid-2023 when one of the primary victims, a boy who began attending the center as a fifth-grader, confided in his grandmother about his experiences.

According to the facts accepted in court, this student was subjected to multiple assaults, including being touched inappropriately during lessons, being locked in private teaching rooms where he was subjected to forced sexual acts, and being filmed during the abuse.

Investigations subsequently revealed that four other young boys, including the initial victim’s younger brother, had been similarly abused by the tutor since 2017.

Law enforcement officers arrested the tutor at the educational centre in August 2023.

Under caution, the defendant confessed to the authorities that his actions were driven by sexual curiosity and acknowledged that he had recorded the photographs and videos found on his phone as keepsakes.

While he claimed during police interviews to have little specific memory of the individual incidents due to their frequency, his formal guilty pleas in court mean he now awaits a final sentencing hearing on July 28.