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NEWS

Trust deficit behind closed doors as deadline looms for Wang Fuk Court acquisition

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A major housing acquisition program in Hong Kong has been hit by controversy, with residents of a housing estate accusing neighbors of secretly signing up for government buyout packages while publicly lobbying others to hold out for a redevelopment option. 

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A fast-approaching deadline is putting intense pressure on residents of Wang Fuk Court, who have until June 30 to sign acceptance letters for a special government buyout and relocation scheme. 

With less than two weeks remaining, authorities have intensified their outreach efforts by deploying dedicated cross-departmental teams and assigning individual social workers to assist each household in navigating their options. 

The government has so far organized five separate site visits to help residents make informed decisions about their future housing arrangements. 

According to feedback from participating owners, the most popular choices among the ten available relocation projects are Shing Chi Court in Kowloon Bay, Kai Yeung Court in Kai Tak, Wui Hei Court in Kam Tin, and a residential project on Pak Wo Road in Fanling.

Impressed by the details of the relocation packages, numerous owners have signed their acceptance letters during these visits in hopes of securing their preferred units during the initial round of applications.

Officials have offered three distinct compensation packages to accommodate the differing needs of the residents. 

The cash compensation option provides direct financial flexibility for those wishing to buy or rent on the private market. 

The special sales scheme offers a guaranteed path to purchasing new flats across various districts, while the flat-for-flat exchange program allows owners to swap their current property for a new one, with any price differences settled afterward. 

Despite these clear options, tension is rising within the community. 

Some residents have pointed out a sharp division in trust, revealing that a few neighbors who had been loudly advocating for the site to be redeveloped have been spotted secretly signing the government acquisition agreements during the site visits. 

This behavior has drawn sharp criticism from fellow residents, who accuse these individuals of publicly urging others to hold back simply to reduce competition and secure better flats for themselves. 

Critics warn that residents who believe the calls to hold out could miss the deadline and be left with less desirable apartments on lower floors or near refuse rooms, or be forced into areas far from transport links and commercial hubs. 

With government compensation offers ranging from three point five million to five million Hong Kong dollars, many owners believe the financial terms are highly favorable. 

Given that the special sales scheme is currently presented as a one-time opportunity, residents are being encouraged to prioritize their own long-term interests rather than letting outside opinions influence their choice. 

To ensure a smooth transition, authorities are advising all owners to immediately appoint legal representation to handle the property transfer, mortgage arrangements, and any potential ownership or estate issues. 

To support residents through this process, the government’s outreach teams are facilitating access to free legal assistance provided by the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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