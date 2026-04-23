logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

About 600 Wang Fuk Court families await second visit as new round of returns begins

NEWS
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

As the second batch of Wang Fuk Court residents began returning to their fire-ravaged units on Thursday, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing confirmed the government is actively arranging second visits for about 600 residents.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The second round of visits will run through next Tuesday (Apr 28), covering Wang Cheong and Wang Yan House, followed by Wan Tao House  later in the week.

Considering Wang Cheong and Wang Tao House suffered the most severe fire damage and fatalities, Cheuk explained that each time slot will only open five floors with enhanced support. 

He noted that residents entering these two buildings will be escorted by one police officer, while the Social Welfare Department (SWD) will deploy a psychologist and a social worker to support households where fatalities occurred.

“About 600 families across the estate requested a second visit to their flats,” said Cheuk, assuring that the authorities have been actively working on the arrangements. 

Acknowledging that not all residents may be able to attend their scheduled slots, SWD Director Edward To Wing-hang reassured them that their concerns have been heard and will be addressed.

Regarding the possible borrowing of mechanical exoskeletons by residents, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung advised against using them without proper training, but added that on-site personnel would monitor if they spot residents using them.

According to authorities, the first round of returns at Wang Sun House ran smoothly from Monday to Wednesday, with 77, 78, and 78 households (264, 275, and 264 people) returning each day respectively.

During the three-day visit, police received 29 reports of lost belongings from Wang Sun House residents, of which 19 items have been recovered.

The upcoming third phase will cover Wang Tai, Wang Kin, and Wang Shing House, with returns scheduled from April 29 to May 4.

Wang Fuk CourtWarner Cheuk Wing-hingChris Tang Ping-keung

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Resident uses exoskeleton to climb 17 floors to fire-ravaged Wang Fuk Court home
NEWS
21-04-2026 19:06 HKT
From relief to heartbreak: residents return to fire-damaged homes
NEWS
20-04-2026 18:27 HKT
District councilor accused of leading team to Wang Fuk Court owners' meeting
NEWS
20-04-2026 18:18 HKT
About 270 Wang Fuk Court residents return home for their belongings with mixed feelings
NEWS
20-04-2026 13:44 HKT
Expert warns of emotional struggles for Wang Fuk Court returning home
NEWS
20-04-2026 13:13 HKT
Five months on, fire victims brace for emotional homecoming
NEWS
20-04-2026 12:23 HKT
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court residents allowed entry more than once within three-hour limit to retrieve belongings: Warner Cheuk
NEWS
19-04-2026 17:15 HKT
Call handling ‘not ideal’ in Wang Fuk Court fire, security chief vows upgrades
NEWS
17-04-2026 13:03 HKT
Calls grow to elevate Independent Committee to upgrade Wang Fuk Court Fire probe
NEWS
15-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Wang Fuk Court theft concerns 'a misunderstanding', security chief says after police find cash, jewellery
NEWS
15-04-2026 02:36 HKT
(File photo)
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
NEWS
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
NEWS
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT
Louis Koo calls awards outcome ‘a small matter’ after Back to the Past shut out at the Hong Kong Film Awards
ENTERTAINMENT
20-04-2026 20:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.