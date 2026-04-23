About 600 Wang Fuk Court families await second visit as new round of returns begins

As the second batch of Wang Fuk Court residents began returning to their fire-ravaged units on Thursday, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing confirmed the government is actively arranging second visits for about 600 residents.

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The second round of visits will run through next Tuesday (Apr 28), covering Wang Cheong and Wang Yan House, followed by Wan Tao House later in the week.

Considering Wang Cheong and Wang Tao House suffered the most severe fire damage and fatalities, Cheuk explained that each time slot will only open five floors with enhanced support.

He noted that residents entering these two buildings will be escorted by one police officer, while the Social Welfare Department (SWD) will deploy a psychologist and a social worker to support households where fatalities occurred.

“About 600 families across the estate requested a second visit to their flats,” said Cheuk, assuring that the authorities have been actively working on the arrangements.

Acknowledging that not all residents may be able to attend their scheduled slots, SWD Director Edward To Wing-hang reassured them that their concerns have been heard and will be addressed.

Regarding the possible borrowing of mechanical exoskeletons by residents, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung advised against using them without proper training, but added that on-site personnel would monitor if they spot residents using them.

According to authorities, the first round of returns at Wang Sun House ran smoothly from Monday to Wednesday, with 77, 78, and 78 households (264, 275, and 264 people) returning each day respectively.

During the three-day visit, police received 29 reports of lost belongings from Wang Sun House residents, of which 19 items have been recovered.

The upcoming third phase will cover Wang Tai, Wang Kin, and Wang Shing House, with returns scheduled from April 29 to May 4.