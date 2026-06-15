Public invited to shape HK’s Five-Year Plan as two-month consultation starts

As Hong Kong launches a two-month public consultation on its first-ever Five-Year Plan, authorities stressed the roadmap will facilitate rather than replace the city's free-market system.

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Running from Monday (Jun 15) until August 14, the consultation seeks public input on the blueprint, aligned with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, to guide the city's social and economic development over the next five years.

Speaking to the media this morning, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Janice Tse Siu-wa asserted that integration with national development brings greater opportunities and stable guidance for the city, instead of market intervention.

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Tse assured the blueprint will serve as a forward-looking, strategic and operable guiding document, noting that major economies also have their long-term planning.

She added that the plan will sharpen Hong Kong’s unique advantages under “one country, two systems,” reinforcing its roles as an international finance, shipping, and trade center, fast-tracking an innovation and technology center, building the Northern Metropolis, and driving the Greater Bay Area’s growth.

Leveraging the city’s edge with its strong support of the Motherland and being closely connected to the world, Tse said Hong Kong will serve both as participant and facilitator in the nation’s “dual-circulation” strategy.

She also revealed the potential to integrate the Five-Year Plan with annual policy addresses and budgets, helping the city realize its fiscal priorities and vision step by step under a top-level strategic vision.

As for potential key performance indicators for the Five-Year Plan, Tse noted work has been ongoing based on feedback, with more than 200 internal meetings already held across government departments.

The two-month public consultation aims to build consensus, with a final version expected by the third quarter, she added.

While admitting a challenging process to analyze diverse opinions, she assured that every department is pushing forward to craft the blueprint under the Chief Executive's leadership.

She expressed gratitude to lawmakers for their efforts and urged all sectors of society to share their feedback.

The public consultation documents will be available at Home Affairs Enquiry Centres in all 18 districts, while online submissions are also open via a dedicated website and email.