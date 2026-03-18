130 tonnes of chicken feet worth $300,000 stolen from Tin Shui Wai warehouse

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Burglars steal $120,000 from Tin Shui Wai village house
11-03-2026 04:43 HKT
3 arrested after assault, theft in Aberdeen
09-02-2026 02:09 HKT
Electric Volvo catches fire in Tin Shui Wai car park, 2 other cars damaged
05-02-2026 02:04 HKT
Former employee arrested for suspected theft at Yau Tong shopping mall
04-02-2026 03:39 HKT
Man arrested for cigarette theft at Tin Shui Wai mall, also had another's ID
05-12-2025 04:07 HKT
Woman loses $100,000 in Wong Tai Sin burglary
05-12-2025 00:17 HKT
(Video) Seven-seater catches fire in Tin Shui Wai, no injuries reported
24-11-2025 12:49 HKT