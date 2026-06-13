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Quick-thinking Hong Kong woman outsmarts WhatsApp scammer in viral bait-and-switch

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A savvy Hong Kong woman has won the internet over after sharing how she tricked a WhatsApp scammer into revealing their bank details before reporting them to the police, with online commentators particularly amused by an embarrassing linguistic error made by the fraudster.

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The incident gained traction on Thursday when the woman posted screenshots of the entertaining exchange on the social media platform Threads.

She explained that a hacker had taken over a colleague's WhatsApp account and messaged her out of the blue, asking for a short-term loan of HK$10,000.

The impersonator claimed their daily bank transfer limit had been reached and promised to repay the funds the very next day.

Instantly recognizing the classic deception, the woman decided to play along rather than immediately blocking the contact.

She feigned gullibility and agreed to help, prompting the scammer to ask if she could transfer the funds using Hong Kong's Faster Payment System.

Eager to secure the cash, the fraudster quickly provided a registered name and an account identifier while reiterating the promise to return the money.

Once the trap was sprung and the digital payment details were secured, the woman dropped her act.

She casually informed the scammer that she had just handed the provided information over to the authorities. This revelation triggered an immediate and dramatic meltdown.

Abandoning the previously polite persona of the colleague, the scammer launched into a frantic string of profanities.

Unfazed, the woman calmly reminded the angry fraudster about the efficiency of Hong Kong's law enforcement reporting systems, noting her own experience in dealing with such matters before the scammer swiftly blocked her number.

The viral post garnered widespread praise from online commenters, who lauded her flawless execution of baiting a scammer.

However, the highlight for many readers was a glaring typo made by the fraudster during the exchange.

Instead of typing the correct Chinese name for the Faster Payment System, the scammer used a phonetically similar phrase that translates to having a fast rotational speed.

Amused netizens flooded the comments with jokes about the error, mocking the scammer's lack of local knowledge and joking that the fraudster sounded like they were trying to operate a high-speed electric fan rather than a financial network.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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